Wausau Pilot & Review

Bitterly cold temperatures and subzero wind chills continue in central Wisconsin Sunday into Monday, with a wind child advisory in effect.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds will cause wind chills to fall to as low as 30 below zero through Monday morning. A wind chill advisory extends until noon on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travelers are urged to use caution and pack a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

