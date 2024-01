Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2. Wind chill values between -15 and -20. West northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values between -20 and -25. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

M.L.King Day

Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 1. Wind chill values between -15 and -25. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...