The Wausau American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 will help honor Veterans again this year by flying fifty banners on Grand Avenue in Wausau from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.

Businesses are encouraged to honor and sponsor their Veteran employees for their past military service to our country. Families, friends and groups can also honor their Veterans to thank them for their service. It doesn’t matter if the Veteran has passed or is among us today. Every honorably discharged Veteran is eligible to be honored with a banner.

The banner investment is $500 which includes detailed booklets for the Veteran and family, marketing and the actual banner for the Veteran or family after Veterans Day.

For more information or to reserve a banner prior to the February 5, 2024 deadline call Thom Passow at 715-571-7368.

Like this: Like Loading...