Contributed by Jim Force and Susan Peloquin

Top Row From left, first event runners-up Clarion Gilbertson, Lynn Vande Sande, Pam Kopp, Janet Crnich. Front row, winners from left: Megan O’Connell, Abby Brundidge, Courtney Kaczorowski, Jessica Schuelke. Contributed photo

Despite the wintry weather, nearly 100 women curlers from three states descended on Wausau over the weekend for the annual Highlanders Women’s Curling Bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Center.

Twenty-two teams competed in the bonspiel, branded with a Scottish Highlands theme, “Release the Tartan.”

The Megan O’Connell rink of Appleton went 5-0 for the weekend and won the First Event. O’Connell defeated the Mad Town Toories of Madison in the championship game.

The Lisa Johson Rink of Racine defeated the Kristen Smith Rink of Milwaukee for the Second Event championship.

The Third Event was an all-Wausau final, with the Bonnie Lassies, skipped by Theresa O’Leary, defeating the White Heathers, skipped by Lisa Landon, in the final game.

The Fourth Event championship pins went to the Jenny Witschen rink of St. Paul, defeating the Hairy Coo Curlers, skipped by Wausau’s Annie Jourdan.

When not on the ice, participants enjoyed the local community in a trivia contest and scavenger hunt that took them to participating sites all over town, from the Mine Company restaurant on the west side to the Woodson Art Museum on the east.The committee of volunteers and the ice crew made the Bonspiel happen.

The Highlanders date back to the late 1940s when Wausau women formed their own curling club to compete with male curlers. Men and women started curling together at the local rink soon after.

Like this: Like Loading...