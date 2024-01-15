Wausau Pilot & Review

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department on Monday named several facilities in Rhinelander and Minocqua that will severe as warming centers if people need shelter from the cold.

From Monday through Sunday this week the Rhinelander Walmart will be open 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Additionally, the YMCA of the Northwoods will be open 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Minocqua/Woodruff Walmart will be open during the same dates from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

