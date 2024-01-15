Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County Zone 1 will see a partial opening for the Mountain Bay Trail, from County Highway J going East into Shawano County starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

No other connecting trails will be open to access the Mountain Bay Trail by snowmobile. All other zones and trails remain closed at this time. Snowmobilers should use designated park and rides only.

Highland Community Church parking lot is not a designated park and ride, officials said, and The Store gas station south of the Mountain Bay Trail on Hwy. J is not open to snowmobile traffic.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations.

The Mountain Bay Trail is closed to ATVs.

