Wausau Pilot & Review

Police are urging caution on the ice after two snowmobilers broke through Lake Wisconsin Sunday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department reports two snowmobiles went through the ice at about 11 a.m. in Sunset Bay, leaving one person stranded in the water and another on the ice.

The person in the water, who had a flotation device, was rescued by a deputy, along with a Lodi firefighter and two civilians who used a ski rope to pull him to safety, officials said. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

The rescue involved the sheriff’s office, Lodi Fire and EMS, the Department of Natural Resources, and several citizens.

Authorities say that recent near-freezing temperatures have weakened the ice, creating potentially hazardous conditions. They recommend wearing flotation aids, carrying ice picks, and informing others of travel plans.

Like this: Like Loading...