MERRILL – The city of Merrill historic preservation committee has begun accepting applications for honorary street naming for 2024, Mayor Steve Hass announced this week.

The program, which began in 2022, honors those who left an indelible mark on the city through their lives. In 2023, 10 people were selected for the honor. Seven of those signs were dedicated this summer and fall.

Applications can be found on the city’s website under the history tab. There is a $20 fee for each application to offset the cost of the signs and to prevent serial applications.

Applications must be submitted by March 31. Five people will be selected in April.