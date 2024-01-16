Wausau Pilot & Review

Central Wisconsin’s deep freeze is continuing with another wind chill advisory taking effect Tuesday night.

The wind chill advisory is active from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday with very cold temperatures on the way. Expect wind chills as low as -25 degrees in Wausau, and portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service cautions that the severe temperatures could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

On Wednesday, high temps will reach about 10 degrees with a warming trend on the way after this weekend.

