Wausau Pilot & Review

Hey there, I’m Reyn! I’m a handsome guy that was brought to the shelter after being left behind when my owner moved. I’m a sweet boy that loves people and would love to be a part of your home! I’m very outgoing and would love a very active home! I’d be a great fit in a home with other dogs and I think I could even get along with a cat as well. I’m super loving and am ready to be YOURS! Come visit me soon!

This weekly feature is a service of S.C. Swiderski. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Like this: Like Loading...