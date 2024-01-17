Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – D.C. Everest won 10 of the 11 races and held on for a 91-79 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet Tuesday at Marshfield High School.

D.C. Everest clinches the regular-season title in the WVC with the victory, finishing the dual meet season at 7-0-1.

David Mayer won the 200 individual medley in 2:07.17 and the 100 freestyle in 48.40 seconds, Will VanErmen was first in the 100 butterfly in 55.04 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.07, Wes Polley won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.57, Keaton Barwick won the 50 freestyle in 23.78, Benjamin Soehl won the 500 freestyle in 5:32.27 and Adam Swedlund took first in the 100 breastroke in 1:08.62 for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens also won two of the three relay races to finish off the victory.

D.C. Everest finishes its dual meet season with a nonconference meet at Rhinelander next Tuesday, Jan. 23. The Wisconsin Valley Conference Meet will be Feb. 1 at Wisconsin Rapids.

D.C. Everest 91, Marshfield 79

Winners and D.C. Everest finishers

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Will VanErmen, Adam Swedlund, David Mayer, Benjamin Soehl) 1:47.82; 3. D.C. Everest (Keaton Barwick, Sean O’Donnel, Alex Jelen, Kyle Johnson) 2:04.64; 4. D.C. Everest (Jonathan Gates, Vance Wendorski, Xavier Guild, Triton Ladesma) 2:24.49.

200 freestyle: 1. Wes Polley (DC) 2:00.57; 5. Cal Berg (DC) 2:27.53; 6. Ledesma (DC) 2:37.10.

200 individual medley: 1. Mayer (DC) 2:07.17; 2. Swedlund (DC) 2:17.83; 6. Jelen (DC) 2:58.32.

50 freestyle: 1. Barwick (DC) 23.78; 3. Soehl (DC) 25.42; 6. Johnson (DC) 27.48.

100 butterfly: 1. VanErmen (DC) 55.04; 3. Polley (DC) 1:01.97; 6. Jelen (DC) 1:22.24.

100 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 48.40; 2. Barwick (DC) 52.26; 6. Wendorski (DC) 1:06.03.

500 freestyle: 1. Soehl (DC) 5:32.27; 3. O’Donnel (DC) 6:27.95; 5. Johnson (DC) 6:43.94.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Marshfield (Dagit, Buth, Klumb, H. Hilbelink) 1:35.91; 2. D.C. Everest (Barwick, Polley, Swedlund, Mayer) 1:36.40; 4. D.C. Everest (Berg, Guild, O’Donnel, Johnson) 1:54.07.

100 backstroke: 1. VanErmen (DC) 1:00.07; 5. Berg (DC) 1:20.55; 6. Gates (DC) 1:22.73.

100 breaststroke: 1. Swedlund (DC) 1:08.62; 5. Wednorski (DC) 1:28.05.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Polley, Sean O’Donnel, Soehl, VanErmen) 3:41.56.

Diving (does not count in team scores): 1. Alik Martin (MAR) 277.80.

Like this: Like Loading...