Make your feelings known this year with a free Valentine’s Day love note published Feb. 14 on our special Love Notes page, and you can win a fantastic date night prize package from Wausau Pilot & Review.

Whether you’d like to simply say thanks, be poetic, or dare to take aim with Cupid’s bow, we’ll publish your personalized message on our special page. Of all those who send in notes at this link, one lucky winner will be drawn at random to receive a fabulous date package, courtesy of our sponsors: Jerry’s County Market, The Mill Yard, Hiawatha Sports Bar and Forward Beverage.

Use your name or don’t…the only rule we have is no profanity or adults-only content, please. Just fill out this quick form (your name and other identifying information will only be used to contact you if you win) by accessing the link here. Need some inspiration? Read last year’s notes here.

The deadline to submit is noon on Feb. 11.

This year’s prizes: A $50 gift certificate to The Mill Yard, $50 gift certificate to Hiawatha Sports Bar, $25 gift certificate for Forward Beverage Co., two tickets to the Trailblazing Women of Country on April 4 at The Grand Theater, and two tickets to see The Guess Who on May 5, also at The Grand Theater.

Questions? Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. We look forward to reading your responses.

