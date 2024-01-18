KRONENWETTER – The village of Kronenwetter hired this week a new village administrator after a previously hired administrator set to start in December 2023 was unable to take the position because of personal reasons.

Leonard Ludi, the village’s public works director as of September 2023, accepted the administrator position on Jan. 17 after the Kronenwetter Village Board approved the hire during a special board meeting on Jan. 15.

Ludi brings nearly three decades of experience and knowledge to the position, the village said today in a news release. Design, engineering, construction, economic development, legal studies, water operation and master planning are all in his wheelhouse. He has worked with 10 government entities in seven states. Prior to his work as Kronenwetter’s public works director, Ludi was the director of public works for the Pueblo of Laguna in Laguna, New Mexico.

“I feel my work can make a difference here,” Ludi said in the release. “I’ve been in community development planning for almost 30 years in various public works projects, including social and economic strategic planning for many communities. These include participating in housing priority authorities, public and safety command centers, various infrastructure committees and health and wellness committees.”

Ludi will begin the administrator role on Feb. 4.

Peter Kampfer had been hired as the village administrator in September 2023 and was scheduled to start in December 2023. The Village Board rescinded his offer during the Jan. 8 Village Board meeting.

