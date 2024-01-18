Jessie E. Gayle, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 17, 2024: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner's consent, theft

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Diante Bantz, 24, of Wausau. Initial appearance Jan. 18, 2024: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
Michael Sidner, 44, of Peyton, Colo. Jan. 12, 2024: Theft, bail jumping
Crystal Kurschner, 43. Initial appearance Jan. 18, 2024: Fraud against a financial institution
Jerry Tomlinson, 39, of Wien. Jan. 12, 2024: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place
Antonio Maholmes, Jr., 43, of Plymouth. Jan. 16, 2024: Bail jumping, theft
Keith Kleinschmidt, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 12, 2024: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jonathan Krieg, 38, of Mosinee. Jan. 12, 2024: Forgery, misappropriate ID to obtain money, bail jumping
Justin Phillips, 21, of Mosinee. Jan. 12, 2024: Theft of mail, forgery, bail jumping, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked coin box
Kevin Yang, 31, of Wausau. Bail jumping, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia
Patrick Kluck, 40, of Wausau. Jan. 16, 2024: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Jessie E. Gayle, 32, of Wausau. Jan. 17, 2024: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft
Alicia Wienandt, 28, of Rothschild. Jan. 17, 2024: Forgery, bail jumping
Adam Swartz, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 17, 2024: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Jeremy Donahue, 34, of Mosinee. Jan. 17, 2024: Child abuse, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping
Marlon Guy, 55, of Wausau. Jan. 16, 2024: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer