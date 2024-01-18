WAUSAU – The Wausau Curling Club will offer curling lessons on Jan. 27 at the Wausau Curling Center.
The session will be held from 8:30 am to noon for area families and adults. Participants will learn the fundamentals of the game – sliding on the ice, delivering the stone, sweeping, calling shots and strategy.
People physically unable to slide will be taught how to push the stone with a curling stick.
Cost is $10 per person. Preregister at www.wausaucurling.org or by calling 715-573-1959.
Wear layers, including stretchy pants, and take a clean pair of gym shoes to wear on the ice.
The Curling Center is at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side.