Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Increasing clouds, with a high near 12. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A chance of flurries with a slight chance of snow before midnight, then a chance of flurries after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 1. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

A chance of flurries before 1pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 1pm and 5pm, then a chance of flurries after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Like this: Like Loading...