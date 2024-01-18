WAUSAU – Forty teams from across Wisconsin will play off for the State Senior Men’s curling title Jan. 19-21 at the Wausau Curling Center.

The turnout is testimony to the fact that curling is a game that can played by older folks as well as the young.

The bonspiel will include 32 teams in the senior division, and eight in the masters division, where the average age of all curlers on those teams is the oldest among all competitors, said Wausau Curling Club member Jim Force in a news release. The oldest curler registered is 89. The oldest team will be from Medford, averaging 82.5 years. All curlers are older than 55.

Many seniors use the curling stick to launch the curling stones down the ice.

Curling will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 with the first draw, and will continue until 5 p.m. On Jan. 20, play begins at 8 a.m. and runs through the eighth draw at 6:30 p.m. Semi-finals begin at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21, with the championship games at 12:30 p.m.

Sixteen of Wisconsin’s 27 curling clubs will be represented at the event, including teams from Wausau.

The public is welcome to attend, at no charge. Theater-style seating and overhead TV screens provide good views of the shot-making on each sheet of ice.

The curling center is at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side.

