Adults are invited to create a wintry wine bottle snowman craft on Jan. 24 from 1-2 p.m. at Marathon County Public Library’s Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Free. Registration required. Call 715-659-3996 to register and for more info.

Come browse through thousands of items during the next Friends of MCPL Book Sale, happening Jan. 31-Feb. 3 at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Sale hours are Jan. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m. (open only to Friends of MCPL members); Feb. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Feb. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 715-261-7200 for more info.

Adults can learn to access free e-books and audiobooks on the Libby app on Jan. 31 from 11 a.m.-noon at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free. Library card and electronic device required. Registration required. To register or for more info, call 715-359-6208.













