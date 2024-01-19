By Peter Weinschenk

Wausau Center. Photo by Peter Weinschenk

Opened in 1983, the Wausau Center Mall represented the greatest economic development effort in a generation within Marathon County.

The project started with demolition of 67 City of Wausau downtown storefronts, many empty, and replaced them with a large indoor mall featuring three anchor stores—Sears, JCPenney and Prange’s (later Younkers)–plus dozens of shops, including national clothing stores, a Walgreens drug store and a food court. The mall, keeping with the times, had an artsy mobile suspended from the ceiling and water fountains at its center. Santa Claus would greet children in this central plaza each holiday season. High school choirs would sing Christmas songs to entertain busy shoppers. These consumers flocked to the mall from all across northern Wisconsin, even from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

By 2018, however, the Wausau Center Mall had lost its three anchors. Following national trends, shoppers had started to purchase goods over the internet or from “big box” stores–locally, they were clustered in the nearby town (now village) of Rib Mountain. The mall closed in April 2021 and, one month later, demolition began. With the exception of HOM Furniture, the Children’s Imaginarium, an empty JCPenny’s building and two parking ramps, the mall was turned to rubble.

But there is a part of the mall story that has never been told. And that is how property taxpayers have been left holding the bill for the mall hauled away by a caravan of dump trucks.

Today, I am going to tell a lifelong Wausau resident that story. The resident is Wausau City Council alderman and county supervisor Gary Gisselman.

Gary Gisselman at 319 Park Ave., Wausau. Photo by Peter Weinschenk

Specifically, I will tell Gisselman what he and his family paid in higher property taxes on their home at 319 Park Ave. to subsidize the Wausau Center Mall over a span of 38 years. Further, I will tell him that this “investment” in local commerce went sour. In theory, the mall, as part of a Tax Incremental Finance district, was supposed to generate new growth and taxes to repay the City of Wausau for its mall development loan and also reimburse taxpayers for higher taxes they paid. The project did, over the course of 24 years, pay off the city’s loan, but it never generated promised tax relief to citizens.

My “good” news for Gisselman is that he was not alone in taking a loss in the Wausau development game. Tens of thousands of property taxpayers, both in Wausau but all across the county and beyond, subsidized the mall in the form of higher property taxes on their homes, farms and businesses. Nobody saw a positive return on investment in actual dollars.

I drive up to Gisselman’s older, white two story house in the tree-lined Stinchfield Creek neighborhood just south of the Wausau Woodchucks ballpark and a block or so east of the Wisconsin River.

Walking up to the home, Gisselman beckons me inside and we sit in the dining room.

Gisselman, retired from a career as a Marathon County librarian, continues to be a bibliophile. Piles of books tower on tables around the house. He is also a lover of history. A dining room cabinet is cluttered with old pictures of family.

Gisselman reaches to this cabinet for a small, framed photograph of Carl and Augusta Zastrow, who immigrated to the United States from Pomerania (now Germany) in 1895 and 1901, respectively.

“These are my grandparents,” says Gisselman, pointing to the humble couple behind a plate of cracked glass. “They built this house in 1914. My grandpa died in 1929 and my grandma died in 1956. I moved here at the age of five with my parents in 1948. I’ve lived here ever since.”

I tell Gisselman why I am sitting in his dining room. I say I have spent the last half year collecting historical tax information from local governments and entering that data into a spreadsheet. I tell him the research wasn’t always easy. Sometimes, I say, I had to use the Wisconsin Open Records Law to get old tax records. Sometimes, I say, I had to paw through old, dusty assessment logs kept in a vault.

I tell him my spreadsheet tracks the taxable value of his family’s home over the decades, from $40,793 in 1983 to $85,000 in 2021, and calculates the tax subsidy he and his family paid for the Wausau Center Mall through 2008. I tell him that I have also calculated how much tax relief he received between 2008 and 2021, when the City of Wausau closed its Tax Increment District No. 1 and the mall properties paid regular property taxes. Further, I tell him my spreadsheet subtracts the tax relief from the subsidy, coming up with his net cost for the Wausau Center Mall.

I tell Gisselman I am ready to tell him what he and his family paid in higher property taxes for the mall.

Gisselman stoically prepares for this news. He sits erect, still and then nods for me to begin.

“Between 1983 and 2008, you and your family paid a gross total of $941.69 in 2023 inflation adjusted dollars in higher property taxes as a subsidy for the Wausau Center Mall,” I tell Gisselman. “ From 2008 until today, you benefited from $338.33 in property tax relief. This leaves you with a net subsidy cost for the Wausau Center Mall over 38 years of $603.36.”

Gisselman shows no emotion. His face is stone.

“That’s a lot of money,” he says, finally. “The promise of eventual tax relief didn’t come true.”

I explain to Gisselman why the Wausau Center Mall so dramatically failed taxpayers.

It was a combination of things, I say, but mostly it was unbridled optimism.

The consultant for the Wausau Center Mall was Springsted Inc., Minneapolis, and the firm told the city in its 1981 project plan that the 423,132 square foot retail center would do it all: create jobs, spur commerce and richly reward citizens with property tax relief.

“The current…project is intended to provide many benefits to the Central Business District and widespread, long-term property tax benefits to all taxing jurisdictions within the area,” reads the plan.

But the consultant’s projections were wildly optimistic. The Wausau Center Mall started with a tax base of $32 million. Springsted forecast that the downtown mall property in TID No. 1 would be worth more than $636 million in 2000. Instead, the taxable value of TID No. 1 was worth roughly $84 million. The consultant was wrong by more than a factor of seven.

The consultant’s plan, too, never anticipated that the mall would eventually lose its anchor stores between 2014 and 2018 and be sold to Wausau Opportunity Zone in 2020 for demolition and redevelopment. The consultant never anticipated that in its final year the mall’s fair market value would add up to only about $9.6 million, a fraction of its original base value.

The Wausau Center Mall footprint awaits redevelopment. Photo by Peter Weinschennk

When the mall died, I tell Gisselman, the promise of property tax relief died with it.

Baker Tilly, which acquired Springsted, Inc. in 2019, declined to return numerous phone calls and e-mail messages seeking comment.

Early promise followed by sharp decline

The early years of the mall were great. As part of Tax Increment District No. 1, taxes on the new mall buildings were diverted by the City of Wausau to pay off its construction loan for mall infrastructure, including street and utility work, landscaping, sidewalks, traffic lights and two parking ramps. The mall paid off its development loan in 2007 (right on schedule) and the city closed Tax Increment District No. 1. The mall even generated a $1.9 million surplus used as a “contribution” for another tax increment district.

But then things went south. Year by year, the mall value started to decline and, later, plummet. Tax relief dried up.

I tell Gisselman that his tax history tells the story of just how the mall failed taxpayers.

During the Tax Increment District No. 1 years, other governments–including Marathon County, Wausau School District and Northcentral Technical College–raised taxes on property owners to make up for the loss of revenue from the mall. In the last year of the tax increment district, Gisselman paid a total of $37.11 in higher taxes because the mall properties were not on the regular tax rolls. This was, in essence, a subsidy he paid in support of the Wausau Center Mall. One year later, after Tax Increment District No. 1 closed, Gisselman benefited from the mall properties being taxed like other properties. He received $38.42 in property tax relief. This would not last, however, as the mall lost value. By 2021, his annual tax relief was a mere $8.55. And then the mall was destroyed.

Gisselman tells me that, as a younger city council alderman, he routinely voted in favor of Tax Increment District financed developments, but that, now, he regrets those votes.

He says he was wooed by consultants with positive projections and did not understand how the Tax Increment Finance projects he voted for would impact taxpayers in the next decades.

“The promise was always there, wasn’t it?” he recalls. “We got all of the spreadsheets, the reports. Tax relief was going to be a good thing for the city. I had my doubts, but I was never in a position to question those projections into the future. It was kind of difficult. You don’t know when there would be a downturn in the economy or a big boost in the economy.”

Gisselman says that he served on a Joint Review Board, the state-mandated local committee that oversees creation of tax incremental districts, and, representing the Wausau City Council, voted time and again for development projects.

The city official says that if he knew then what he knows now about the unrepaid taxpayer subsidy for the Wausau Center Mall he never would have voted for the projects.

“If I was there in 1981 sitting on the Joint Review Board and the Wausau City Council by a unanimous vote of 12-0 approved the Wausau Center Mall but I got enlightened by some future time travel, I would have said this is not right.” Gisselman tells me. “I would have said the people deserve better. I would have cast a protest vote.”

Pressed why he would have voted “no” on the Wausau Center Mall, Gisselman tells me that, even though the public supported the Wausau Center Mall in a 1979 referendum, it would have been wrong to vote for a project built on bad assumptions.

“We were led to believe things that did not come true,” he says.

Gisselman tells me he is now mostly a “no” vote for City of Wausau Tax Incremental Finance projects. He voted “no,”for example, for the Foundry on 3rd apartment complex project that will replace the Wausau Center Mall. He says these projects enrich developers at a cost to taxpayers.

Gisselman says he is increasingly skeptical about grand civic plans that depend on large subsidies to developers.

“I resent this as a public citizen,” he tells me. “I mean you have to invest in your house, your small business. You can’t just go to city hall and get money. I think capitalism has to rethink this. This model will not stand the test of time.”

Watch for Part Two of this series. Local business boosters will defend the use of Tax Incremental Finance for the Wausau Center Mall.

Editor’s note: Gary Gisselman is running for reelection on both the Wausau City Council and Marathon County Board of Supervisors and is being challenged by Orlando Alfonso in both races.

Like this: Like Loading...