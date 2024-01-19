Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Scattered flurries before 10am, then scattered snow showers, mainly between 10am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 11. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A chance of flurries before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values between -10 and -20. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values between -10 and -20. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

