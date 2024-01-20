The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 49, Barneveld 28

Aquinas 48, Bangor 38

Arrowhead 65, Xavier 24

Cameron 43, Barron 29

Darlington 65, Monroe 22

Edgewood 60, Laconia 49

Fall River 53, Wayland 40

Lakeside Lutheran 59, Poynette 55

Monona Grove 73, Madison La Follette 31

Northwestern 48, Hayward 41

Oshkosh West 51, Oshkosh North 40

Prairie 50, Dominican 43

Reedsburg Area 67, Platteville 59

Riverdale 47, La Farge 39

Saint Francis 62, University School of Milwaukee 38

St Thomas More 61, Racine Lutheran 11

St. Croix Falls 53, Ladysmith 27

Sun Prairie 51, Mount Horeb 43

Union Grove 51, Martin Luther 42

Verona 50, Hortonville 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 87, Iowa-Grant 54

West De Pere 48, Kaukauna 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milwaukee Juneau vs. Milw. Bay View, ccd.

Wisconsin Deaf vs. Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky., ccd.

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 77, Sauk Prairie 59

Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Iowa 68, Cuba City 58

Breck, Minn. 94, Heritage Christian 64

Cedarburg 94, Racine Park 80

Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Randolph 57

Cherry, Minn. 90, Solon Springs 71

Dubuque Senior, Iowa 61, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 27

Edina, Minn. 84, River Falls 63

Fort Atkinson 67, Edgewood 54

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Sturgeon Bay 51

Green Bay Preble 82, Wausau East 73

Greendale 72, West Allis Hale 54

Hamilton 72, Burlington 54

Hustisford 67, Princeton 53

Kenosha Indian Trail 51, Fond du Lac 50

Lake Country Lutheran 78, New Berlin Eisenhower 67

Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 60

Lourdes Academy 62, Fall River 57

Madison East 85, Madison La Follette 68

Markesan 57, Williams Bay 39

Marquette 93, Notre Dame 83

Menasha 78, Luxemburg-Casco 64

Menomonee Falls 84, Milwaukee Reagan 42

Milwaukee Golda Meir 77, Audubon 63

Milwaukee North 75, Milw. King 47

Minnetonka, Minn. 86, Grafton 76

North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 65, Milwaukee Science 56

Oregon 83, McFarland 64

Orono, Minn. 78, La Crosse Central 54

Oshkosh North 80, Oshkosh West 49

Pardeeville 66, Deerfield 62

Park Center, Minn. 83, Eau Claire Memorial 58

Peshtigo 71, Sevastopol 44

Platteville 64, Galena, Ill. 58

Southern Door 71, Oconto 44

Stevens Point 75, Wisconsin Rapids 58

Stoughton 60, Waunakee 54

Totino-Grace, Minn. 98, Onalaska 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alma Center Lincoln vs. Whitehall, ppd.

Butternut vs. White Lake, ccd.

Wisconsin Deaf vs. Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/