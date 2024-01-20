GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 49, Barneveld 28
Aquinas 48, Bangor 38
Arrowhead 65, Xavier 24
Cameron 43, Barron 29
Darlington 65, Monroe 22
Edgewood 60, Laconia 49
Fall River 53, Wayland 40
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Poynette 55
Monona Grove 73, Madison La Follette 31
Northwestern 48, Hayward 41
Oshkosh West 51, Oshkosh North 40
Prairie 50, Dominican 43
Reedsburg Area 67, Platteville 59
Riverdale 47, La Farge 39
Saint Francis 62, University School of Milwaukee 38
St Thomas More 61, Racine Lutheran 11
St. Croix Falls 53, Ladysmith 27
Sun Prairie 51, Mount Horeb 43
Union Grove 51, Martin Luther 42
Verona 50, Hortonville 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 87, Iowa-Grant 54
West De Pere 48, Kaukauna 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Juneau vs. Milw. Bay View, ccd.
Wisconsin Deaf vs. Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky., ccd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Dam 77, Sauk Prairie 59
Bellevue Marquette Catholic, Iowa 68, Cuba City 58
Breck, Minn. 94, Heritage Christian 64
Cedarburg 94, Racine Park 80
Central Wisconsin Christian 59, Randolph 57
Cherry, Minn. 90, Solon Springs 71
Dubuque Senior, Iowa 61, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 27
Edina, Minn. 84, River Falls 63
Fort Atkinson 67, Edgewood 54
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 62, Sturgeon Bay 51
Green Bay Preble 82, Wausau East 73
Greendale 72, West Allis Hale 54
Hamilton 72, Burlington 54
Hustisford 67, Princeton 53
Kenosha Indian Trail 51, Fond du Lac 50
Lake Country Lutheran 78, New Berlin Eisenhower 67
Lake Mills 70, Watertown Luther Prep 60
Lourdes Academy 62, Fall River 57
Madison East 85, Madison La Follette 68
Markesan 57, Williams Bay 39
Marquette 93, Notre Dame 83
Menasha 78, Luxemburg-Casco 64
Menomonee Falls 84, Milwaukee Reagan 42
Milwaukee Golda Meir 77, Audubon 63
Milwaukee North 75, Milw. King 47
Minnetonka, Minn. 86, Grafton 76
North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 65, Milwaukee Science 56
Oregon 83, McFarland 64
Orono, Minn. 78, La Crosse Central 54
Oshkosh North 80, Oshkosh West 49
Pardeeville 66, Deerfield 62
Park Center, Minn. 83, Eau Claire Memorial 58
Peshtigo 71, Sevastopol 44
Platteville 64, Galena, Ill. 58
Southern Door 71, Oconto 44
Stevens Point 75, Wisconsin Rapids 58
Stoughton 60, Waunakee 54
Totino-Grace, Minn. 98, Onalaska 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alma Center Lincoln vs. Whitehall, ppd.
Butternut vs. White Lake, ccd.
Wisconsin Deaf vs. Ky. School for the Deaf, Ky., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/