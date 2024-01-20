Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

Four curlers from the Wausau Curling Club will be competing on international ice in the next three months, throwing rocks against the best in the world in their events.

Ella Wendling, a student at Wausau West, and her partner Benji Paral from Eau Claire, will be representing the U.S. in mixed doubles play at the Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea, beginning later next week.

Her brother Wes Wendling and Jackson Armstrong will be leading the US men’s junior championship team in the world playoffs in Finland in February.

And Matt Thums will be curling for Team USA in both the world wheelchair team championships and the mixed double championships in South Korea in March.

Ella just returned from the national U18 girl’s championships in Colorado, where her team made it to the semi-final round and finished fourth.

She says the chance to curl in Korea will be exciting because of the opportunity to meet young curlers from so many different countries.

“I haven’t heard much about the other competitors,” she says. “But a lot of countries hand-pick their teams, so there should be a lot of great players competing.”

She and Paral won their national title at the junior mixed doubles tournament in Bemidji, MN, in November.

She says they have had the chance to come together for a few practices and scrimmages. “The scrimmages have been helpful just so we can put ourselves in different situations and practice those now so when we’re there we’ll feel more prepared.

“Our goal going in is ultimately to win the competition. It’s going to be tough but we’ve been playing well and if we can continue that while we’re there, I think we can do really well.”

Gangwon , located on South Korea’s east coast, will host three weeks of competition, beginning Jan. 19 and mirroring the Olympics. In addition to curling, the youth games will feature skating, skiing, bobsledding, hockey, luge, snowboarding, biathlon and more.

The curling mixed doubles competition is set to begin on Jan. 26.

Follow competition on the games website: Olympics.com/en/gangwon-2024.

