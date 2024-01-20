Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau East boys basketball team earned its biggest victory in years, knocking off previously undefeated and third-ranked Stevens Point 78-73 in comeback fashion on Friday night at East High School.

Stevens Point, ranked third in this week’s Wissports.net Division 1 state coaches poll, led 38-28 at halftime before the Lumberjacks stormed back with a 50-point second half and sent the Panthers to their first loss of the season.

Wausau East is now 12-2 overall and 4-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with its fifth-straight win, while Stevens Point drops to 13-1 and 3-1 in conference play.

Jesse Napgezek made 18 of 20 free throws and finished with 26 points to lead Wausau East. Isaac Rozwadowski added 19 points, and Caden Werth and Charlie Cayley both scored 10 in the win for the Lumberjacks, who finished 33-for-41 at the free throw line in the victory.

Wausau East plays a nonconference game at Green Bay Preble on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and returns to WVC action Tuesday at D.C. Everest as part of a girls-boys doubleheader that starts at 6:30 p.m.

Lumberjacks 78, Panthers 73

Stevens Point 38 35 – 73

Wausau East 28 50 – 78

STEVENS POINT (73): Statistics not reported. Record: 13-1, 3-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (78): Caden Werth 3-6 2-4 10, Jaydan Garrett 1-4 4-6 6, Jesse Napgezek 4-7 18-20 26, Isaac Rozwadowski 7-9 4-5 19, Jack Barthels 2-8 0-0 6, Brady Prihoda 0-1 0-0 0, Jed VanderSanden 0-0 1-2 1, Charlie Cayley 3-9 4-4 10. FG: 20-44. FT: 33-41. 3-pointers: 5-19 (Werth 2-4, Barthels 2-7, Rozwadowski 1-3, Cayley 0-1, Garrett 0-2, Napgezek 0-2). Rebounds: 36 (Cayley 8). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Prihoda. Record: 12-2, 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

