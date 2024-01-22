Wausau Pilot & Review

Federal officials have ordered a Schofield company to pay more than $31,000 in fines after an investigation into an employee’s death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration ordered the fine for Greenheck in December. The employee, whose name has not been publicly released, died in July.

According to the OSHA inspection report, the employee on July 10 was observing a production run when a metal sheet became dislodged, causing a fault in the system, which is a combination of four machines: a punch press, a laser cutting table, a sheet master and a STOPA sheet metal tower.

The employee saw the problem and went to correct the issue by grabbing the operational key for the punch press and entering a door that had an interlock connected to the punch press and sheet master. The employee took a crowbar and began to pry the sheet back into place on the cart, the OSHA report reads. The employee’s head and torso area were caught between two carts. He died five days later of his injuries.

On the day of the incident, Greenheck officials released a statement detailing its actions.

“Greenheck immediately activated its internal medical emergency response team, and medical personnel were called to the company’s Wisconsin campus to assist the injured employee, who was transported to Aspirus Hospital and remains under their care,” said Greenheck Chief Human Resources Officer Carrie Strobel, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review.

OSHA investigates all workplace deaths. Investigating a worksite incident- a fatality, injury, illness, or close call- provides employers and workers the opportunity to identify hazards in their operations and shortcomings in their safety and health programs, according to OSHA. “Most importantly, it enables employers and workers to identify and implement the corrective actions necessary to prevent future incidents.”

OSHA records suggest Greenheck is contesting the ruling.

