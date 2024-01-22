Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

Forty teams from across Wisconsin played for the State Senior Men’s curling titles this weekend (Jan. 19-21) at the Wausau Curling Center.

Winners of the masters division were the Steve O’Connor rink from Madison. The John Gleason rink from the Kettle Moraine curling club were runners-up.

In the open competition, the Kraig Smith rink from Rice Lake won the first event, defeating runners-up the Scott Reich team from Lodi.

Forty teams participated, 32 in open curling and eight in the masters division. Sixteen of Wisconsin’s 27 curling clubs were represented at the competition, which ran from Friday, Jan. 19 through Sunday the 21st. Five teams from the Wausau Curling Club also competed.

