The section of the Mountain Bay Trail currently open to snowmobile traffic will close tomorrow, according to parks officials.

The closure takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. All snowmobile zones and trails in Marathon County will remain closed until further notice.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to stay off closed trails. Riding on closed trails is trespassing and may result in loss of trails and and citations.

