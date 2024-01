Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Chaise and Jamie Beilke announce the birth of their daughter Remi Elaine, born at 8 a.m. Jan. 18, 2024. Remi weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Michael and Lindsey Frederick announce the birth of their son Myles Michael Brandon, born at 9:06 a.m. Jan. 18, 2024. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Jordan Meyer and Alexis Thompson announce the birth of their son Dylan Steve Meyer, born at 5:09 p.m. Jan. 19, 2024. Dylan weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

