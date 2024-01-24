By Shereen Siewert

City officials voted against reconsidering a public-private partnership to replace lead service lines in Wausau, after a contentious hours-long meeting on Tuesday.

The City Council in December unanimously approved working with Community Infrastructure Partners, the only company to submit qualifications for the project, to replace thousands of lead service lines over a five-year span beginning this year. Late last week, Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian requested the council reconsider the deal amid questions over the company’s background and about the lack of information disclosed to council members prior to its approval.

Community Infrastructure Partners is spearheaded by CEO Shawn Kerafsky, who spent more than six years with Corvias, a company that was at the center of multiple lawsuits and a congressional investigation. He left his role at Corvias in August 2022, one month before assuming his position at CIP. Several other key personnel involved in Wausau’s project were also previously employed by Corvias including financial structuring co-lead Sean Agid, senior program manager Eric Jones and implementation lead Pete Littleton.

But that information was not included in CIP’s 64-page prospectus that was approved by the city’s Board of Public Works and ultimately by the Wausau City Council. The Council gave the nod to CIP in December despite not being given information about the group’s background or the ratings that had been assigned by Wausau staff members who reviewed the proposal. City officials say the proposal, which was the sole response to a request for qualifications to complete the project, ranked an average of 6.8 on a scale of 1-10.

On Tuesday, Public Works Director Eric Lindman acknowledged that the information was not passed along to the council. But he said he thought the statement of qualifications and ratings would ultimately be presented with a final contract, which is still being negotiated, rather than when the initial deal was approved.

City Attorney Anne Jacobson, on Tuesday said that typically Wausau does not want work to commence before a contract is in place. That allows the city to confirm that all licenses and insurance requirements are met before any work is done on Wausau’s behalf.

But despite not having a signed contract, CIP has already moved forward with preliminary work on the project, Lindman told the council on Tuesday.

“CIP has been doing some work, they’ve been doing inventory work, public outreach work on their own,” Lindman said.

“Under what authority?” Kilian asked. “Absent of any signatures, what agreement are they working under?”

Lindman again acknowledged that work was indeed being done without an agreement in place.

Kerafsky on Tuesday defended his work record amid sharp questions from Kilian, who brought up the connection with Corvias and its failures with respect to military and dorm housing partnerships. Kerafsky also disclosed that CIP’s parent company is Abtech Holdings, a connection that was also not included in application materials.

AbTech, which is based in Arizona, is also the parent company of AbTech Industries, a small environmental firm that markets a filter that removes pollutants from stormwater. AbTech Industries was at the center of a political corruption scandal that prompted scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dist. 7 Alder Lisa Rasmussen said she is not concerned about CIP’s connections with prior companies that have “nothing to do” with the project in Wausau.

“Is this some kind of strategy to slow walk this until after the election?” Rasmussen asked. “Because I hope it’s not that. I really hope it’s not that.”

She also pointed to protections in the agreement that ensure CIP is not paid until projects are properly inspected and allow for payment only when projects are complete. Rasmussen also cautioned against delaying a project that relies on funding for which Wausau will see significant competition.

Dist. 10 Alder Lou Larson said he finds it troubling that the council was not provided the full picture of information about CIP and its connections to Corvias. The city should, he said, always thoroughly vet prospective partners and ensure the council has all relevant information before making a decision.

But Larson said that he is satisfied that the city is protected, after studying the language of the agreement and discussing the matter with the city attorney.

That said, Larson also added that he was unnerved to learn that CIP is knocking on doors promoting the project before a contract is in place.

Carol Lukens, who represents Dist. 1, criticized the media for its coverage and said she wished the council could discuss matters before they appeared in the news. Wausau Pilot published a heavily researched piece Monday about the deal’s principals, while opinion pieces from Kilian and Dist. 4 Alder Doug Diny also appeared in recent days. Diny, who is running against incumbent Katie Rosenberg and challenger Christopher Wood for mayor, called for more transparency on the project in his letter, which prompted a two-page reply from Kerafsky that was sent to all council members and shared with this newspaper.

Lukens also pointed out that the city’s contract with CIP will need to be re-approved each year, another protection built into the deal. She also said that at some point, the council needs to put their trust in something – or nothing will get done.

The council voted against reconsidering the partnership 8-3. Kilian, Doug Diny and Gary Gisselman voted to reconsider.

Jacobson said the city and CIP is finalizing the expected agreement, incorporating language requested by Kilian that protects Wausau’s interests with respect to transparency and open meetings. She asked the council Tuesday for clarification on the language so that the contract can be finalized soon.

