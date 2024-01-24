Wausau Pilot & Review

The fate of one of Wausau’s most popular summer events, the Taste N’ Glow Balloon Festival, is uncertain, according to emails sent to local officials.

Wausau has been home to an annual balloon rally since 2002, launched by pilot Steve Woller. The event was held at the Wausau Downtown Airport until it was canceled by Wausau Events in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. The event was eventually moved to property just west of the Stettin Town Hall.

In 2023, event organizers charged $5 admission in hopes of raising enough money to buy the parking lot used for the event. But they were ultimately unable to make a down payment or purchase the land and the owner now wishes to sell, the group’s email states.

“It takes a great deal of space for people, cars, vendors and balloons, about 120 acres,” Nancy Woller wrote in her email to local officials. She suggested that another group could revive the event, but said she and her husband will not be involved.

In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Nancy Woller declined to comment for this story.

Taste N’ Glow received some sponsorship funding from local communities including Wausau and Weston and drew thousands of attendees.

