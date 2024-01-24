Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday overwhelmingly endorsed two bills currently being considered in the Wisconsin Legislature that aim to ensure adequate funding for centers serving victims of domestic and sexual abuse, including children, in light of impending federal funding cuts.

Twenty-seven of the 28 members who attended the meeting – in-person or virtual – voted in favor. The board has 38 members.

The bills in the state legislature – 2023 Wisconsin Senate Bill 877 and 2023 Wisconsin Assembly Bill 940 – have bipartisan support. The proposals aim to increase the amount of state grants to nonprofit or public organizations that provide services to victims of sexual assault through the state Department of Justice by $7 million in 2023-24 and $18 million in 2024-25, and similar amounts through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to similar organizations providing domestic and sexual abuse services to women and children. Among those providing such services are the Child Advocacy Center of North Central Wisconsin and The Women’s Community.

The organizations provide critical and first-stop services to “children suspected to be victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, and those who have witnessed a violent crime.” According to documents shared at the county board meeting on Tuesday, last year 7,000 children received critical services at Wisconsin centers.

County lends overwhelming support amid one dissenter

At least two organizations in the county will be impacted. Funding for The Women’s Community via VOCA will be reduced by more than $234,000 in October of 2024, and the Child Advocacy Center of North Central Wisconsin is likely to face a cut of approximately 50% due to the VOCA reductions in 2023-2025, according to the county’s resolution supporting the two state bills.

It is in this backdrop that the Marathon County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Tuesday, lending their support to the bills in the state assembly and the state senate.

Supervisor Tim Sondelski said he could not support the resolution. He criticized Children’s Wisconsin Health hospital, under which seven child advocacy centers operate, for their policies.

“After further research, I don’t find their moral values and ethics do not (sic) align with the people I serve in Dist. 25 or myself,” he said, and added that “gender affirmation therapy” is listed as a treatment plan there.

It was not clear how many of his constituents support his comments.

Supervisor Supervisor Michelle Van Krey explained what the centers do. She said Children Advocacy Center of North Central Wisconsin provides interviewing for children that are victims of a crime. Those interviews can be used as testimony in court, she said. This helps prevent child victims from having to take the stand and be questioned by a prosecutor.

“And so, this is an incredibly important service to prevent our children who are victims of crime from having to relive that trauma in a courtroom,” she said.

Board Chair Kurt Gibbs said the North Central Wisconsin CAC assisted in the forensic interview of 355 children last year, of which 250 plus children alone were from Marathon County.

“Those children do not have to suffer cross-examination in court because those interviews are conducted by experts and recorded and they do not have to relive the trauma,” Gibbs said.

Supervisor Ron Covelli complained that the group did not have enough time to consider the resolution. But Gibbs said the Assembly bill would see closure of floor debate on Feb. 22, which prompted the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to recommend approval to share with state lawmakers.

The federal Crime Victims Fund that supports such organizations was created after the U.S. Congress established the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) of 1984. It is “financed by fines and penalties paid by persons convicted in federal cases, not from tax dollars.” The CVF, known as The Fund, is facing a drastic reduction, severely impacting funding to the centers that provide those services.

Deposits to the Fund have reduced over the years. Another factor in the situation, officials say, is a cap placed by the U.S. Congress “intended to maintain the Fund as a stable source of support for future victim services.”

Wisconsin received $45 million in the current year but is set to receive only one-third of the amount for the 2024-25 fiscal year, resulting in a drastic cut of about $30 million, according to CAC of North Central Wisconsin. Child advocacy groups say this cut will impact services, reduction in staff providing critical services and might even lead to closure of some organizations.

In July, President Joe Biden signed the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, but that fix is considered inadequate.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence says “the $1.2 billion proposed by the House, the Senate, and in the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the Victims of Crime Act is a devastating $700 million cut.”

Sondelski was the only supervisor among the 28 who voted no to the resolution lending support to the state bills.

