Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The Wausau East girls basketball team ended a four-game losing streak and complete a season sweep of D.C. Everest, winning a Wisconsin Valley Conference battled 58-43 on Tuesday night at D.C. Everest High School.

The Lumberjacks used a dominant second half to pull away to victory, turning a one-point halftime lead into a 15-points victory. East is now 6-11 overall and 2-6 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Sydney Crawford hit six of East’s 11 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points. Claire Coushman added 14 points in the win.

Kirsten Hall scored 14 points and Brianna Cook had 10 for D.C. Everest (2-15, 0-7 WVC).

East plays at Merrill on Thursday, and D.C. Everest returns to action Friday at Marshfield.

Lumberjacks 58, Evergreens 43

Wausau East 23 35 – 58

D.C. Everest 22 21 – 43

WAUSAU EAST (58): Tally Schlindwein 1 2- 4, Claire Coushman 6 1-2 14, Graysen Burger 1 3-5 6, Nyasia Herrick 0 3-6 3, Sydney Crawford 6 1-2 19, Ollie Liss-‘s-Gravemade 2 0-0 6, Jerzey Moen 0 0-0 0, Geneva Michlig 0 6-8 6. FG: 16. FT: 15-25. 3-pointers: 11 (Crawford 6, Liss-‘s-Gravemade 2, Burger 1, Coushman 1, Schlindwein 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-11, 2-6 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (43): Kelsey Woolley 0 0-0 0, Brianna Cook 4 1-2 10, Ella Eckhoff 2 0-0 4, Aubrey Klatt 1 0-0 3, Piper Schulz 0 2-4 2, Ailsa Chmielewski 0 1-2 1, Kirsten Hall 6 1-2 14, Clara Piette 0 0-0 0, McKenna Bullis 2 1-2 6, Megan Zemke 0 3-4 3. FG: 15. FT: 8-15. 3-pointers: 4 (Cook 1, Klatt 1, Hall 1, Bullis 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 2-15, 0-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...