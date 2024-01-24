Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Areas of fog before 7am, then areas of fog after 10am. Areas of freezing fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 32. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain or freezing rain after 9pm. Areas of fog before 8pm, then areas of fog after 3am. Areas of freezing fog between 8pm and 3am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A chance of rain or freezing rain before 8am, then a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain and snow after 10am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 36. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

