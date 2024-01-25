This winter has been a bit of a bust so far when it comes to snow, but this week’s cocktail celebrates the icy wonder of the season with a winning combination of flavors to sip and savor. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: The Blue Glacier

2 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1/2 oz. Blue Curacao

2 oz. Rumchatta

Splash of ginger ale

Fill a highball glass with ice, pour the liquids and finish with a quick, gentle stir. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.