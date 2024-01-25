Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after noon. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tonight

A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

A chance of rain and snow before 9am, then a slight chance of rain between 9am and noon. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 37. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

