Wausau Pilot & Review

Visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter-mile overnight Friday with a dense fog advisory in effect until mid morning on Saturday.

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous and cause air travel delays, according to the National Weather Service. Drivers are urged to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance between vehicles when traveling.

Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest Counties are all included in the advisory, which begins at 9 p.m. Friday and ends at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Areas of drizzle will continue Friday with unseasonably warm temperatures. Saturday expect cloudy skies and a high of 40 degrees.

Like this: Like Loading...