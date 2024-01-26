The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a variety of music concerts in Stevens Point and Marshfield in February.

UW-Stevens Point concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Noel Fine Arts Center Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors (62+), $10 for youths (under 18) and UWSP employees. UW-Stevens Point students may attend free of charge. Tickets are available for purchase at the Information and Tickets desk in the Dreyfus University Center, by calling 715-346-4100 or at the Noel Fine Arts Center box office an hour and a half prior to the concert.

UWSP at Marshfield concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre, 2000 W. Fifth St., Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person unless noted otherwise. The Marshfield Box Office is not staffed. Tickets for all performances can be purchased at www.tickets.uwsp.edu or in person an hour prior to the event at the Marshfield Box Office.

Concerts in February include:

Jan. 28 – Faculty Recital: Professor Molly Roseman, free

Feb. 2 – 32nd Annual Jazz Festival featuring the Pedrito Martínez Group, $27 for general public, $24 for seniors (62+), $16 for youths (under 18), $24 for UWSP employees, $10 for UWSP students

Feb. 16 – UWSP at Marshfield Hub City Winds Concert

Feb. 18 – Suzuki Recitals at 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 – Performance and Jazz Studies Day at 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 29 – Wind Symphony and Symphonic Wind Ensemble Concert

