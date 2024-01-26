Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wisconsin Rapids wrestling team finished off an undefeated Wisconsin Valley Conference regular-season title with a 52-21 victory over D.C. Everest on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Rapids finishes the WVC dual meet season with a perfect 6-0 record and D.C. Everest finishes in third place at 4-2.

D.C. Everest won two of the 10 matches that were contested as Nathaniel Briggs fought for a 1-0 win over Cooper Meyer at 165 pounds, and Caleb Jaeger earned a pin at 113. Everest’s other two wins came by forfeit.

D.C. Everest returns to action at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 3, at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Wisconsin Rapids 52, D.C. Everest 21

144: Deakin Trotzer (DC) won by forfeit.

150: Carson Kempf (DC) won by forfeit.

157: Bennett Weidman (WR) def. Blake Bangtson, 5-1.

165: Nathaniel Briggs (DC) def. Cooper Meyer, 1-0.

175: Mark Jeske (WR) def. Niko Kleinschmidt, 11-6.

190: Kailar Tritz (WR) pinned Daytona Pagel, 3:47.

215: Kailar Tritz (WR) pinned James DeBuhr, 4:59.

285: Tanner Gormanson (WR) pinned Oscar Latendresse, 4:00.

106: Matthew Serig (WR) pinned Jordan Danens, 4:22.

113: Caleb Jaeger (DC) pinnned Deegan Armagost, 1:11.

120: Landyn Freeman (WR) pinned Kris Kurth, 1:26.

126: Grace Zagorianakos (WR) won by forfeit.

132: Carter Freeman (WR) pinned Tyler Modjewski, 1:52.

138: Aiden Armagost (WR) won major dec. over Josh Danens, 16-6.

