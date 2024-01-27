Submitted by Jim Force – Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau’s Ella Wendling and her teammate Benji Paral of Eau Claire were successful in the opening round of mixed doubles curling at the Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea.

They defeated the team from Sweden 6 to 5 yesterday in a tight game that came down to the last end.



According to Wausau West curling coach Jim Wendling, the U.S. pair used their power play option to keep the ice open and score the winning point. The game had gone back and forth to that point with several tie scores.



Team USA plays Quatar in the second game of their round robin series.



Action can be followed at www.olympics.com.



