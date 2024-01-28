Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

Team USA’s mixed doubles curling team moved to 2-0 in pool play at the Youth Olympics in South Korea on Saturday night.

The tandem of Ella Wendling, Wausau, and Benji Paral, Eau Claire, defeated the team from Qatar, 13-1. They face a critical match against Norway next.

According to Wausau West curling coach Jim Wendling, the US team jumped out to a 3-shot lead in the first end and then kept adding on throughout the game.

The action can be followed at www.olympics.com.

