Wausau Pilot & Review

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org.

A man died Saturday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a rollover crash in Forest County, officials said.

Police responded at about 4 p.m. Jan. 27 to County Hwy. W near Lost Lake Lane in the town of Lincoln. Callers to 911 reported the crash and several reported hearing a gunshot from the area of the vehicle, officials said.

Deputies arriving on scene attempted lifesaving measures but were not successful, and the victim died in the ambulance en route to a local hospital.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

