Submitted by Jim Force to Wausau Pilot & Review

The team of Nigel Tegart and Garry Sack won the second annual Oldies but Goodies stick bonspiel at the Wausau Curling Curling Center Friday.

Gary Zimbric and Dominic Bush were runners up.

The team of Harley Davison and Tom Baumann won the second event.

The third event was won by Terry Ahrens and Ron Fisher. Ron Grilley and Ann Juliot won the fourth event.

Some 30 senior curlers participated in the two-player competition.

