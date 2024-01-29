Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

A 20 percent chance of rain after 5pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing drizzle before 4am, then a slight chance of drizzle, snow, and freezing drizzle between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 10am, then a slight chance of snow between 10am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Like this: Like Loading...