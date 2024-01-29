Wausau Pilot & Review

Travelers in central Wisconsin should take a little extra time for their commute, with freezing fog in the area making roads slippery.

Tiny, supercooled liquid water droplets in fog can freeze instantly on exposed surfaces when surface temperatures are at or below freezing. Some surfaces that these droplets may freeze on include tree branches, stairs and rails, sidewalks, roads and vehicles. Extreme caution should be taken if travel is necessary.

Areas of freezing fog are expected this morning. Locally dense fog will be possible, with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile. Secondary roads, bridges, overpasses and intersections will be of greatest concern.

Motorists should be alert for icy conditions for the morning commute.

