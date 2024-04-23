Damakant Jayshi

James Bouche and Lance Trollop were reelected to their respective positions of president and vice president of the Wausau School Board without opposition on Monday.

This was the first meeting of the new board after the election on April 2.

Bouche had expressed interest in the president and vice president’s positions, Trollop for the vice president’s, newly elected board member Sarah Marie Brock expressed interest for the board clerk and Jon Creisher declared his candidacy again for the treasurer, according to Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Josh Viegut, who read out the names before ballots were cast for each of the four positions. The assistant superintendent was in the role of Secretary Pro Tem during the special meeting to elect the officers of the board. There was no contest for any role except for the clerk’s position.

After announcing that Brock had declared her candidacy, Viegut asked if there were any additional nominations, as is customary. Cory Sillars nominated Jennifer Paoli. During the secret ballot, the vote was tied. One board member, Joanna Reyes, had yet to arrive at the meeting but she came soon after the tie was announced.

Before the re-vote, Trollop said they should have a discussion. He asked Paoli if she wanted the role, and she replied that she would.

After the vote was taken again, Paoli was elected as the new board clerk.

The board also finalized the appointments to various committees and delegations.