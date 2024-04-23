Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East scored multiple runs in all four of its at-bats and shutout Adams-Friendship 12-0 in a nonconference baseball game Monday at East High School.

Caden Werth went the distance for the Lumberjacks (3-3) on the mound, striking out eight and allowing just one hit in a five-inning complete game.

Davis Winter had two hits to pace the East offense, which took advantage of seven walks and six errors to cruise to the win.

Wausau East will play a Wisconsin Valley Conference game at Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Lumberjacks 12, Green Devils 0

Adams-Friendship 000 00 – 0 1 6

Wausau East 334 2x – 12 7 0

WP: Caden Werth. LP: Gatterman.

SO: Gatterman (3 inn.) 1, Seis (1 inn.) 1; Werth 8. BB: Gatterman 7, Seis 0; Werth 2.

Top hitters: WE, Iain Stahel 3 runs, 2 RBI; Davis Winter 2×3, RBI; Jack Barthels 2B, RBI; Bodee Beversdorf 2 runs; Oliver Turjaski 2B, RBI; R.J. Stroming 2 runs.

Records: Adams-Friendship 3-5; Wausau East 3-3.