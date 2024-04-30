MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced this week the 2023 hunter education program Instructor of the Year and Group of the Year awards as part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week and National Volunteer Month.

This year’s winners are:

Hunter Education Instructor of the Year

Jesse Schultz, Waupaca Hunter Safety Program. A volunteer instructor for the last 11 years, Schultz is a versatile instructor known for his passion for providing an excellent program and is always ready to fill in wherever needed.

Archery Education Instructor of the Year

Jacob Timm, Gillett High School. A high school agriculture teacher, Timm motivates his hunter safety graduates to become junior instructors. Beyond teaching the basics of safe hunting, Timm works to help his students develop their leadership skills.

Hunter Education Group of the Year

Wisconsin Rapids Area Hunter Safety. This group has consistently taught classes for 20 years, certifying students in hunter and archery safety. Led by Ron Winker and the late Kevin Miller, this group has certified more than 2,900 students over the years. The group’s instructors are Ron Winker, Kevin Miller, Jim Winker, Jeff Wetterau, Dan Fara, David Glinicki, Bary Meister, Tashi Weigel, Loni Weigel, Jack Konkel, Mike McElroy, Dan Symmank, John Schaub, Joe Lacenski and Brianna Havitz.

Volunteer instructors are an integral part of the Wisconsin’s hunter education program, providing about 40,000 hours each year to teach and certify students of all ages, learning styles and backgrounds. Since 1967, more than 20,000 volunteer instructors have certified more than 1 million hunters.

Award winners are nominated by their peers, community members or DNR staff and selected based on their exemplary public service and dedication to promoting safe, responsible and ethical hunting practices across our state.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer safety education instructor, visit the DNR’s website.