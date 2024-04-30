Kristi Canavan, a senior commercial service agent at Marshfield Insurance, recently attained her Certified Insurance Service Representative, or CISR, designation, Marshfield Insurance announced in April.
The CISR designation program is a nationally recognized educational program for customer service representatives. It involves nine courses focused on minimizing E&O claims and understanding and analysis of risks and exposures.
To earn the CISR designation, an agent must complete five courses and successfully pass the examination that follows each course within three calendar years following the year in which they pass their first exam.
To keep the designation, they must update each year with additional continuing education.
