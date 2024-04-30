WAUSAU – Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin has named Zoua Yang, Sheila Rossmiller and Theresa Wetzsteon as this year’s Women of Vision honorees.

The honorees will be spotlighted at a luncheon on May 16 at the Holiday Inn & Suites in Rothschild. Registration will begin a 11 a.m. and the program will wrap up at 1 p.m. Attendees will hear stories from the recipients about their work and their contributions to our communities.

The 2024 keynote speaker is Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. Bradley has served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for the past 29 years after beginning her judicial career as a circuit court judge in Marathon County.

Yang is a pharmacist who opened Wausau Family Pharmacy in 2022, creating 12 new jobs for the community and serving over 2,200 patients last year. Yang led the regional COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Wisconsin and Michigan while working at CVS/Target and now serves as the COVID/Flu Clinic coordinator for Wisconsin. Her bilingual and bicultural background in English and Hmong have helped remove barriers to accessing care. Yang received her Doctor of Pharmacy from UW-Madison in 2009 and is pursuing her Juris Doctor degree through Purdue University. She has been featured in multiple news articles for her work as a pharmacist.

Rossmiller is the Northcentral Technical College director of giving and scholarships. She is an active volunteer in the community and has made impactful contributions to many organizations, including strengthening the impact of the NTC Foundation; helping launch the CoVantage Cares Giving Tuesday campaign; leading a St. Anne Parish choir; helping at Community Partners Campus; and leading the enhancement of Monk Botanical Gardens, nka Wausau Botanic Gardens, shade and hosta garden with the master gardeners.

Wetzsteon has served as Marathon County District attorney for seven years. She has been instrumental in creating and implementing the diversion program, providing a pathway other than prison for youth and low-level offenders. Throughout her career in the DA’s office she has specialized in sensitive crimes prosecution, using experts to educate jurors about important issues. She has also implemented a juror support program for jurors who hear and decide traumatic cases. She has increased the number of attorneys in the DA’s office to allow sufficient coverage of cases. She is active on several community boards and in her church, and has received several honors and awards.

Scholarships

Mosaic also presents scholarships to area women who are attending a school of higher education in 2024. The four recipients this year are Kayley McColley, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; Ashlyn Solinsky, Stratford; Sandra Brierton, D.C. Everest; and Henna Smerda, Wausau East. Each of these young women have excelled in school, helped their community, and are working toward a vision of their future.

This year a fourth scholarship is offered in memory of Jane Wiley, a 1998 Women of Vision honoree who passed away just over a year ago. To celebrate Wiley’s life, a group of her friends and family came together to provide funds to award this scholarship in Wiley’s name.

To register for luncheon, visit mosaic-connect.org/women-f or https://www.simpletix.com/e/women-of-vision-tickets-157683.