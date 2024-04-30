A “your letters” submission in the afternoon update, April 28, 2024, warns us this nation is “going backwards.” Why? Because the author “grew up with more rights than her daughter has.” What rights? Well, women’s “reproductive rights” of course. The writer blasts Trump (Why not? Everyone on the left does. It appears to be a religious rite.) for his Supreme Court selections. The court is to interpret the law. Roe made law.

Then, there is the issue with over-the-counter abortifacients. Your right might be the cause of my daughter’s death or infertility due to an adverse reaction to such medicine.

Finally there is the issue of the willy-nilly nature we’ve taken in-vitro fertility technology, storing hundreds and thousands of fertilized embryos which are now being legally fought over and flushed down the drain. Sounds like progressivism is plunging forward without thinking.

Dr. Peter Schreiner of Stratford

