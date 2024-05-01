Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Marshfield handed the D.C. Everest girls soccer team its first blemish of the Wisconsin Valley Conference season, tying the first-place Evergreens 1-1 on Tuesday night at D.C. Everest Junior High.

Jenna Baumann scored 5:17 into the game for D.C. Everest (4-2-2, 3-0-1 WVC), but Marshfield held the Evergreens scoreless the rest of the way.

Presley Franklin tied it up with a goal off a free kick from Abby Ongna in the 19th minute and the game remained tied at 1-1 the rest of the way.

Makenna Kampmann had eight saves in goal for D.C. Everest. Marshfield (3-7-2, 1-2-1 WVC) goalie Payton Bremer finished with seven saves.

D.C. Everest will travel to Wisconsin Rapids for another conference match Thursday at 7 p.m. at Washington Elementary School.